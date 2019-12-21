Welcome Home Angel remodels home for teen born on Christmas Eve

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Christmas will be a little sweeter for the Sneed family, as Connor Sneed turns 16 on December 24.
Connor became paralyzed from the waist down after surgery to correct scoliosis several years ago.
Welcome Home Angel used designers with Anchored Home and DCOTA Construction contractors to fully remodel his in-home suite to be handicap accessible, including a brand new roll-in shower and bathroom that will allow him to be safe and independent in his family’s home.
“Just knowing that this really, really makes a difference in somebody’s life makes all the difference in the world in how excited I was to do this project,” said Anchored Home interior designer Palma Minnich.
Organizers also provided Connor with sturdier furniture to make his home life more comfortable.
“Its going to change their life in the long run. With all of our projects, its great the night of, seeing the reactions and being able to give someone this amazing gift of a bedroom makeover to make their life easier, but also just seeing how much in the long run they have such different results that allow them to grow and mature and have more independence as the result of a bedroom makeover,”Program manager Lyrica Squires said.
Connor’s sister, Scarlett, also received a room makeover. The non-profit includes siblings to make sure they feel loved and included.
Welcome Home Angel provides room remodels for kids with significant health and life-altering conditions.
