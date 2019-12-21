2019 in review: Did you hear what they said? (”1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Interviews with a Pearl Harbor survivor, an Olympic head coach, the anchor of NBC Nightly News and Captain America’s stunt double highlighted the third season of the ‘1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast.
All 22 of the episodes are available for free on all major podcast sites, along with episodes from the first two seasons. You can click any of the links below to access the complete list.
This year’s conversations included many emotional moments. News anchor Maureen O’Boyle recalled how sharing her story of surviving a sexual assault helped countless other victims begin to heal from their emotional trauma. Members of the Wilmington Fire Department thought back to their attempt to save a family trapped by a fallen tree during Hurricane Florence, and the memories they still carry to this day.
Pearl Harbor survivor Bud Hollenbeck described what he saw from the deck of the U.S.S. Pennsylvania, when Japanese naval planes carried out the surprise attack on the morning of December 7, 1941. Three-time world champion Ryan Nyquist talked about the honor of coaching the first U.S. BMX Freestyle Olympic Team that will compete in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. UNC Wilmington senior Sydney Schneider remembered the thrill of walking out onto the field as the starting goalkeeper for the first-ever Jamaican team to reach the Women’s World Cup soccer championships.
Those are just a few of the great guests who were kind enough to share some of their time for an interview in 2019. We hope you will join us for the fourth season of the ‘1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast when it debuts in January of 2020!
Please subscribe to the “1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast, and you will immediately receive the new episodes when they are released.
The “1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast is a free download on many of your favorite podcast streaming apps including:
· TuneIn
· YouTube
· Libsyn
