First Alert Forecast: potent storm to impact early week Christmas travel

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday evening to you! Thanks for checking in to your First Alert Forecast on this first official day of Winter! You shouldn’t any weather-related travel difficulties today around much of the country, That narrative will change as a coastal low pressure system will bring growing chances for rain, potential travel difficulties early next week.
Tonight will feature mostly cloudy skies and chilly lows in the middle and upper 30s. No rain is expected
The arrival of impacts from the aforementioned coastal low will be possible Sunday as rain chances grow from 30% to 70% Sunday night, 90% Monday and 60% Monday night. Here’s what you can expect:
- Heavy rainfall and minor flooding: Ponding on roadways and reduced visibility could cause delays while driving. Leave yourself some extra time if you have to travel and make sure yards or storm drains are clear of debris, as rainfall totals of 1-3+" could result in poor-drainage flooding.
-25+mph wind gusts: Secure loose outdoor holiday decorations or bring them inside. You may feel the winds if driving a higher profile vehicle.
-Marine impacts: Including 10+' waves, minor beach erosion, and coastal flooding making offshore boating and surfing dangerous.
Despite the messy start to the week, your seven-day forecast below paints an optimistic picture for those who prefer their Christmases mild and Dry., and rain chances will drop to 0%. If you’re traveling, be sure to set your location to “follow me” to see a forecast custom-tailored to your area.
Have a Great Weekend!
