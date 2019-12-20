Wild Water & Wheels announces it will open for its 30th season

SURFSIDE BEACH S.C. (WMBF) – A popular water park along the Grand Strand will be opening its water slides for its 30th year in 2020.
Wild Water & Wheels announced on Facebook it will open on Saturday, May 23.
The water park also said its season passes on now on sale.
There were some concerns back in November when Wild Water & Wheels announced it would not be selling passes at that time.
Owner Mark Lazarus said the water park was working on remaining a part of the community.
WMBF News has reached out to Lazarus to get more information about the opening of the park.
