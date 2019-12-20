UNCW women fall in overtime to Catawba

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WECT) - Junior forward Taisha DeShazo and senior guard Madison Hallman each scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds as Catawba held off UNCW to earn a 78-75 overtime victory at the Carolinas Challenge held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Thursday evening.
The game served as an exhibition contest for the Indians, who are 9-0 in regular season play and receiving votes in the WBCA Division II Coaches Poll.
The Seahawks dipped to 3-7 on the season after suffering their third loss in a row.
DeShazo and Hallman anchored a group of five Catawba players who scored in double figures. Junior guard Shemya Stanbeck contributed a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds while junior center Talia Barnes chipped in 11 points with five rebounds. Freshman guard Lyrik Thorne completed the double-digit scoring group for the Indians with 10 points after going 4-for-11 from the field, including a 2-for-7 effort from three-point range.
Senior guard Lacey Suggs paced four UNCW players in double figures with a game-high 20 points. The White Lake, N.C., product was 7-for-13 from the field, including a 2-of-5 showing from beyond the arc, while sinking all four of her free throws. Redshirt senior guard GiGi Smith and senior guard Ahyiona Vason each added 14 points while redshirt senior center Chinyere Bell made four of five field goal attempts and both free throws en route to a 10-point performance.
UNCW closes out non-conference play on Friday evening when the Seahawks face North Carolina at the Carolinas Challenge. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.