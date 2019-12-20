UNCW women fall in overtime to Catawba

Senior guard Lacey Suggs paced four UNCW players in double figures with a game-high 20 points. The White Lake, N.C., product was 7-for-13 from the field, including a 2-of-5 showing from beyond the arc, while sinking all four of her free throws. Redshirt senior guard GiGi Smith and senior guard Ahyiona Vason each added 14 points while redshirt senior center Chinyere Bell made four of five field goal attempts and both free throws en route to a 10-point performance.