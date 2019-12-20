Teaching children “not everyone is alike,” Five Points coffee shop invites kids to visit with Black Santa

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Some Midlands business owners are teaming up to bring Santa to Five Points on Dec. 21. This Cookies with Santa event is especially targeting families with foster children, but is also offering a chance for kids to see Santa in a way they, maybe, have never seen him before.
Stephie Bridgers owns a coffee shop in Five Points called The Local Buzz. The mother of four has two children with special needs and also has strong ties to people in the community with foster and adopted children.
She says, last year, a family reached out to her for help with finding a Black Santa, something Bridgers says she had never even really thought about before.
There’s also an app for that – called Find Black Santa – but that doesn’t mean Black Santa is easy to find. Most times, there’s no availability if you’re searching in the Columbia area, but he will be at the Local Buzz, Saturday.
“The Local Buzz is very inclusive of everybody and, originally, I built the café because my two children have special needs. When you get into the public and you see how many places are not very inclusive – not everybody is alike – and I want my children to see that not everybody is an upper, middle-class person and that, also, that there are places that want to welcome everybody,” Bridgers said.
This event is not just for foster families or children of color, but anyone open to celebrating Santa in a non-traditional way.
Cookies with Santa will be co-hosted by McColloch Salehi, owner of Fiddle Leaf Media, which will provide a high resolution photo to each family.
After the event was posted to Facebook earlier this week, within 12 hours there was an overwhelming response. Space is limited but for ticket details, visit: info@fiddleleafmedia.com
Children of foster families get in free.
