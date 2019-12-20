Simms, Clemson host Yale

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Simms has averaged 12.3 points and eight rebounds to lead the charge for the Tigers. Tevin Mack is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 12.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs are led by Atkinson, who is averaging 16.9 points and 7.5 rebounds.ACCURATE AAMIR: Simms has connected on 32.1 percent of the 28 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 7 over the last three games. He's also converted 73.9 percent of his foul shots this season.