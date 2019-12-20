Senate passes anti-robocalls bill; Trump expected to sign

In this May 4, 2018, file photo a man talks on the phone in a hallway adorned with the palm tree-printed wallpaper at a hotel near the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles. The Senate has passed a bill that cracks down on robocalls, a persistent and costly problem for Americans. The bill has already passed the House and now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature. (Source: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File/AP)