Santa to make splash at Fort Fisher aquarium

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - Santa will be paying a visit to the N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher this holiday season!
St. Nick will be swimming with the aquarium’s sharks, rays and other aquatic life twice a day Dec. 21-24.
He’ll be taking part in a dive program at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. daily.
“He made his list, checked it twice and once again decided that caring for animals and saving species put the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher on his ‘Nice List,’” the aquarium said in a news release. “So, Santa is coming to town a little early to make a splash with his aquatic friends and deliver holiday joy to aquarium guests.”
While the freshwater conservatory building is closed while undergoing repairs, general admission tickets have been reduced by $3. Tickets are $9.95 for adults, $8.95 for those 62 and over and $7.95 for children ages 3-12. Children ages 2 and under get in free.
