Rocket launched in Florida visible along N.C. coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A rocket launched in Florida was visible along the North Carolina coast Friday morning.
The Atlas V rocket and Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at approximately 6:36 a.m.
A few minutes later the spacecraft could be seen in our area as it soared through the sky.
At the top of this story, you can see video of the rocket captured on our Ocean Isle Beach camera.
WECT’s Bob Bonner was able to capture the video below from our studio’s parking lot:
You can learn more about Atlas V and Starliner here.
