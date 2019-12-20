New Hanover gang members sentenced to prison on federal drug charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Two New Hanover County gang members are headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to heroin-related charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina.
Garry “Ratchet” Hines, 25, was sentenced to 23 years in prison while Savon Hardaway, 23, was given a 12-year sentence. Both will serve three years of supervised release following their stints in prison.
The FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force — comprised of agents from the FBI, Wilmington Police Department, and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office — uncovered evidence that Hines and Hardaway were part of the Nine Trey sect of the United Blood Nation gang which sold drugs and committed violent acts in the Wilmington area.
Between March 29 and July 21, 2018, the task force made several controlled purchases of heroin, and/or a heroin/fentanyl mixture from Hines or an associate of Hines throughout Wilmington.
On Aug. 21, 2018, law enforcement was tipped off that Hines and others were planning a retaliatory shooting and were gathering firearms at a house on North Fifth Street. Prosecutors previously said the residence served as the Nine Trey’s base of operations for distributing drugs and storing guns.
Officers conducted surveillance at the home and noticed Hardaway and another man exit the home and get into a car. As law enforcement attempted a traffic stop, Hardaway fled and tried to hide a stolen .380 handgun and a .45 caliber handgun. Officers recovered the guns and ballistics confirmed the .45 caliber gun was used in a previous shooting.
Law enforcement executed a search warrant at the North Fifth Street home on Aug. 31, 2018, and arrested Hines and another gang member. During the search, a gun and baggies containing a mixture of fentanyl and meth were confiscated.
On November 14, 2018, Hines pleaded guilty to three counts of distribution of a quantity of heroin. On August 5, 2019, Hardaway pleaded guilty to three counts of distribution of heroin and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
