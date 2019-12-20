A look inside the collection as Cape Fear Museum celebrates sweater weather

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Museum’s mission is listed as collecting, preserving and interpreting “objects relating to the history, science and cultures of the Lower Cape Fear region.”
That includes clothing — something that came in handy when the museum participated in the National Archives monthly “hashtag party,” which for December was #SweaterWeather.
“It’s just a fun way to showcase your collection in a different way and to get different audiences to see the wide range of items that are in museum and archive collections,” Museum Curator Heather Yenco said.
Yenco explained the museum often gets clothing items donated when people are cleaning out homes or businesses.
“We like to take clothing that has a neat story or is connected to an interesting person or even just tells a typical story of people in Wilmington,” she said.
For the Archives #SweaterWeather event, the museum pulled items dating from the late 1800 to the early 2000s.
A bright yellow number with a blue “CHS” patch sewn to the front, was a costume piece from Dawson’s Creek, and is part of a Capeside High School cheerleader costume.
Emblazoned with what appears to be a Komodo dragon, a purple men’s sweater belonging to the late Claude Howell is another notable piece, Yenco said, and was acquired as part of a larger donation from the artist’s estate.
Several sweaters in the collection are notable not because of who wore them, but because of where they were sold.
Three holiday-themed sweaters from the 1940s were found in The Julia shop, which at that time was located on North Front Street in downtown Wilmington.
Caring for these items can be tricky.
Textiles, particularly wool and cotton, are highly susceptible to light, moisture and pests.
Yenco said the museum usually keeps the featured sweaters in flat containers with acid-free tissue paper. They are kept in dark, climate-controlled rooms, and the staff monitor the collection storage for signs of pests.
While the style of many articles of clothing has changed drastically over the decades, Yenco said sweaters are one thing that stay pretty consistent over time.
“The sweaters are interesting, because it is a more casual, kind of loose fitting item usually, which is evident from the sweaters where there’s not a lot of tailoring," she said, contrasting the sweaters with other clothing items the museum has that show trends such as the use of corsets.
"It’s big and it’s comfortable and when it’s in the winter and it’s chilly this is something you can put over other layers of clothing.”
One trend, however, has stood the test of time despite being peculiar to those not native to Southeastern North Carolina: Wearing sweaters with shorts and sandals.
A photo from October 1936 shows a young boy with his bicycle in the coastal wardrobe staple, and while there hasn’t been any academic research into the trend, Yenco said it’s something she has always seen, and still does.
Becoming a part of the catalog of the Cape Fear region’s history is an easy process.
Those with interesting clothing items, sweaters or not, are always welcome to reach out to the museum to see if it’s something that could become part of the collection.
"The museum collects items usually by people coming to us and saying they have something that they want to donate. It could be a wide range of items, usually clothing is from families that are cleaning out an attic or something like that and it’s clothes that have been stored for a long time.
