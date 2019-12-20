Deadly shooting at Winston-Salem city building was ‘workplace violence,’ police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WECT) - Winston-Salem officials say two employees were killed and two others were injured, including a police officer, in a workplace shooting Friday morning.
WXII reports that the shooting happened around 6:37 a.m. at the Joycelyn V. Johnson Municipal Services Center and was the result of an argument between two city employees, Steven Dewayne Haizlip and Terry Cobb Jr.
Haizlip, the alleged gunman, reportedly shot and killed Cobb before being fatally shot by Winston-Salem police officers.
Police said the pair had a longstanding dislike for each other and an off-site altercation on Thursday while they were on duty may have contributed to the incident on Friday.
Sgt. Cameron Stewart Sloan was injured in the shooting. He is recovering after undergoing surgery.
A fourth person involved, also a city employee, has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines issued a statement, saying the city is “deeply saddened” by the “tragic event that occurred this morning involving employees at our Sanitation facility on Lowery Street” and that “our thoughts and prayers are with the employees involved, their families, and their co-workers.”
