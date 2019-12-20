Hundreds pile in to watch ‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - May the force be with you for one final chapter.
On Thursday night, Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker premiered all over the United States. At Regal Mayfaire & Imax in Wilmington, hundreds of people came through the cinema’s doors for what is going to be the final chapter of the saga dating back to 1977.
For many fans, the night was bittersweet.
“I’m kind of sad. It’s the end of an era. Star Wars has been my childhood. I’m 37 and I’ve grown up with Star Wars. I mean I’ve seen the movies millions of times probably, I watch them all the time. I can quote it line by line so for me the excitement has been unparalleled,” Star Wars fan Ben Hawkins said.
In the movie, The Resistance faces the First Order for one final battle.
“My biggest hope is that it’s a perfect send off for the fans. The Last Jedi was a little controversial with the path they took with Luke Skywalker’s character. I’m just hoping that J.J Abrams has kind of righted the ship, and given us fans something to take home to give us the warm and fuzzies so to speak," Hawkins said.
Hawkins is such a die hard fan, he actually rented out a 216 seat Imax theater for a business/partner appreciation event involving his mortgage company, Sierra Pacific. It’s something he has done with past Star Wars premiers, but this time he had to go out with a bang.
“It was a no brainer. There’s so much excitement and the theater is packed, and everyone always remembers where they were when they watched a Star Wars movie,” Hawkins said.
The force even trickled down to his son.
“My son, he’s 2 years old. His name is Luke and he was born May the 4, you can’t make that up. So Star Wars baby, Star Wars family. I’m a Star Wars nerd,” Hawkins said.
Rise of Skywalker is expected to perform well at the box office. According to Forbes magazine, the flick is estimated to rake in $200 million in its first weekend.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.