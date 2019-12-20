Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson are chock full of talented players. Two of the best could play key roles at the Fiesta Bowl next week. Defensive end Chase Young of Ohio State and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons are both award-winning juniors. They can line up almost anywhere and cause havoc to opposing offenses. Young won the Bednarik and Hendricks awards and he was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. Simmons won the Butkus Award. The winner of the Dec. 28 game will advance to the national championship.
DENVER (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov and Jaccob Slavin scored goals 1:17 apart and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied for a 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Sebastian Aho also scored and James Reimer had 27 saves to help Carolina extend its points streak to seven games and finish its road trip 4-0-1. Nathan MacKinnon scored and Philipp Grubauer stopped 37 shots for the Avalanche, who lost despite leading with less than three minutes left.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts are still chasing wins. The Carolina Panthers want to see what they have in their rookie quarterback. And both teams have the same goal — closing out sub-par seasons with a strong finish. That quest begins Sunday in Indianapolis. Colts coach Frank Reich insists his team would be better off posting a .500 record than playing for draft position. Panthers interim coach Perry Fewell expects new starting quarterback Will Grier to be a capable replacement for Kyle Allen. Allen was the replacement for injured Cam Newton.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers interim coach Perry Fewell has announced that Will Grier will start Sunday's game at Indianapolis. Grier replaces Kyle Allen, who has lost his past six starts after throwing 11 interceptions during that span. This will be Grier's first NFL action. A third-round pick out of West Virginia, Grier started the season No. 3 on the depth chart behind Cam Newton and Allen. With the Panthers out of playoff contention, offensive coordinator Scott Turner said the time “felt right” to give Grier a shot.
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Joey Baker had career highs of 22 points and five 3-pointers to help fourth-ranked Duke beat Wofford 86-57. The 6-foot-7 sophomore hit all of his 3s after halftime. Freshman Vernon Carey Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils, who shot 54%. Duke played without starting point guard Tre Jones due to what the school described as a “mild sprain” in his left foot. Tray Hollowell scored 17 points to lead the Terriers, who were coming off a win at North Carolina over the weekend.
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Samir Doughty scored 11 of his 24 points over the final 4:33 and No. 12 Auburn beat North Carolina State 79-73. The Tigers are 10-0 and remained the only unbeaten Power Five team with perhaps their toughest win of the season. The Wolfpack briefly took a lead on Braxton Beverly's layup with 5:23 left but couldn't score again for the next four-plus minutes. Doughty started a late 10-point surge with a scoop shot, but his biggest was a back-breaking 3-pointer from the corner to beat the shot clock with 25 seconds left. He was perfect on six foul shots down the stretch.