Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Samir Doughty scored 11 of his 24 points over the final 4:33 and No. 12 Auburn beat North Carolina State 79-73. The Tigers are 10-0 and remained the only unbeaten Power Five team with perhaps their toughest win of the season. The Wolfpack briefly took a lead on Braxton Beverly's layup with 5:23 left but couldn't score again for the next four-plus minutes. Doughty started a late 10-point surge with a scoop shot, but his biggest was a back-breaking 3-pointer from the corner to beat the shot clock with 25 seconds left. He was perfect on six foul shots down the stretch.