Henrico Doctors’ introduces new autism, sensory-friendly ER for kids

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Doctors’ Hospital held a ribbon-cutting for its new autism and sensory-friendly emergency room for children.
The facility is the first of its kind in central Virginia.
The newly-designed rooms provide tools such as a communication notebook, a calming light projector, dimmed lights and a sensory cart filled with calming toys for pediatric patients.
In addition, all staff members are trained on how to best interact with patients with sensory needs.
According to the CDC, one in 59 children has Autism Spectrum Disorder and one in six has a developmental disability.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.