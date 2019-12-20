Hanover Center gets new ownership

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hanover Center has a new owner.
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc., has announced it has made an approximate 92.5% equity investment in a joint venture with Harbour Retail Partners to acquire the shopping center located at the corner of Independence Blvd. and Oleander Dr.
The 305,346-square-foot Hanover Center, which opened in 1956, is anchored by Harris Teeter.
“We are excited to partner with Harbour Retail Partners, a highly regarded retail owner and developer," said Michael Aide, senior vice president and director of investments of New Market Properties, a Preferred Apartment Communities subsidiary. "The Harbour team brings a strong track record of execution with a deep understanding of the Wilmington market that will be extremely valuable in improving upon Hanover’s standing as the dominant Harris Teeter anchored center in the market which has been owned by the MacRae family for the last 70 years.”
Hobby Lobby, Office Depot and Stein Mart are among the tenants of the shopping center.
“We are fortunate to have such a visionary and committed partner in New Market Properties," said Randy Kelley, principal of Harbour Retail Partners. "Hanover Center will always be one of the best centers in Wilmington with a strong tenant mix, loyal customer base and wonderful history. The center dates back to 1956 and considered the first shopping center in Wilmington, N.C. We are excited about the opportunity to expand upon the foundation that the MacRae family built.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.