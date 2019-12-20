Hanover Center gets new ownership

“We are fortunate to have such a visionary and committed partner in New Market Properties," said Randy Kelley, principal of Harbour Retail Partners. "Hanover Center will always be one of the best centers in Wilmington with a strong tenant mix, loyal customer base and wonderful history. The center dates back to 1956 and considered the first shopping center in Wilmington, N.C. We are excited about the opportunity to expand upon the foundation that the MacRae family built.”