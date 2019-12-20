Good Shepherd hosts Christmas luncheon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Each year, Good Shepherd holds a Christmas lunch that is open to the public.
Santa was the guest of honor on Friday.
St. Nicholas himself and helpers from the Good Shepherd Center handed out toys, hats, scarves, gloves, and blankets to community members who rely on the soup kitchen and pantry programs.
“I walked into Santa Claus and giving away gifts for everybody, which is huge especially, you know people that are struggling to give gifts for their children for the holiday. It’s a huge blessing," said Steven Mello.
All of the gifts were donated by local businesses.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.