Former deputy sheriff running for office in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Friday is the deadline for local, state and federal candidates to file for the 2020 elections.
Former law enforcement officer Travis Robinson filed as a democrat Thursday to run for New Hanover County commissioner.
Robinson spent 32 years in law enforcement, most recently as a deputy sheriff with the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office, before he retired.
This is his first time running for political office.
“There may be times that a decision can be made that doesn’t satisfy everyone. That’s a part of life, but the biggest thing is being that voice and being that person that will listen to what the citizens need and what the citizens want,” said Travis Robinson.
As of Thursday night, there are 12 candidates running for three open commissioner seats; Six are republicans and six are democrats.
On Friday, former commissioner Skip Watkins is planning to file, along with planning board member Deb Hays. You can see a list of who has filed online here.
