First Alert Forecast: cold start but trending warmer for holiday travel

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday! Thanks for checking in to your First Alert Forecast. Many of you are wrapping up work and school for the week, while a lucky few are hitting the road or the skies for the holidays. No matter what your plans are, you’ll want to make sure a heavy winter coat is part of your arsenal as you head out the door in the Lower Cape Fear Region.
Temperatures will start off in the 20s, but gradually warm to the 50s by the afternoon. Saturday and Sunday will also feature highs in the 50s, but skies will grow increasingly cloudy, as a low-pressure system dishes out some decent rain early next week. Odds for showers will grow from 0% Friday to 10% Saturday, 30% Sunday and 60% Monday.
Your seven-day forecast below paints an optimistic picture for those who prefer their Christmases warm and Dry. Temperatures will grow to the seasonably mild middle 60s just in time for the holidays, and rain chances will drop to 0%. If you’re traveling, be sure to set your location to “follow me” to see a forecast custom-tailored to your area.
Have a Great Weekend!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.