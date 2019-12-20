First Alert Forecast: cold start but trending milder and at times wetter for holiday travel

Temperatures that started in the 20s will gradually warmed to the 50s by the afternoon. Saturday and Sunday will also feature highs in the 50s, but skies will grow increasingly cloudy, as a low-pressure system dishes out some decent rain early next week. Odds for showers will grow from 0% Friday to 0% Saturday, 30% Sunday and 70% Monday. Rain could be heavy at times Sunday night and Monday. Marine impacts in the form of: big waves, minor coastal flooding, and beach erosion are likely Monday and Monday night as a low becomes a nor’easter off our coast.