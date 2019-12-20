First Alert Forecast: cold start but trending milder and at times wetter for holiday travel

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday evening! Thanks for checking in to your First Alert Forecast. Many of you are wrapping up work and school for the week, while a lucky few are hitting the road or the skies for the holidays. No matter what your plans are, you’ll want to make sure a heavy winter coat is part of your arsenal as you head out the door in the Lower Cape Fear Region.
Temperatures that started in the 20s will gradually warmed to the 50s by the afternoon. Saturday and Sunday will also feature highs in the 50s, but skies will grow increasingly cloudy, as a low-pressure system dishes out some decent rain early next week. Odds for showers will grow from 0% Friday to 0% Saturday, 30% Sunday and 70% Monday. Rain could be heavy at times Sunday night and Monday. Marine impacts in the form of: big waves, minor coastal flooding, and beach erosion are likely Monday and Monday night as a low becomes a nor’easter off our coast.
Your seven-day forecast below paints an optimistic picture for those who prefer their Christmases warm and dry. Temperatures will grow to the seasonably mild middle 60s just in time for the holidays, and rain chances will drop to 0%. If you’re traveling, be sure to set your location to “follow me” to see a forecast custom-tailored to your area.
Have a Great Weekend!
