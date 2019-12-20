Elizabethtown announces councilman’s death

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The town of Elizabethtown had somber news to share Friday.
A post on the town’s Facebook page confirms councilman Richard “Dicky” Channing Glenn passed away Friday in his home. He would have celebrated his 80th birthday next week.
"He was a strong Board member,” Mayor Sylvia Campbell said. “He will be missed.”
Councilman Glenn served the town for a total of 16 years, having been elected to his first term from 1999-2003 and then again from 2007 to now.
Glenn was just sworn into his fifth term this month.
No information has been released yet regarding services for Glenn.
