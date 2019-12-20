Doughty rallies No. 12 Auburn for 79-73 win over NC State

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Samir Doughty scored 11 of his 24 points over the final 4:33 and No. 12 Auburn beat North Carolina State 79-73.
The Tigers are 10-0 and remained the only unbeaten Power Five team with perhaps their toughest win of the season.
The Wolfpack briefly took a lead on Braxton Beverly’s layup with 5:23 left but couldn’t score again for the next four-plus minutes.
Doughty started a late 10-point surge with a scoop shot, but his biggest was a back-breaking 3-pointer from the corner to beat the shot clock with 25 seconds left. He was perfect on six foul shots down the stretch.
