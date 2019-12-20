Deputies in fatal officer-involved shooting placed on paid administrative leave

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Four deputies involved in the fatal shooting of a wanted fugitive at a New Hanover County apartment complex Tuesday night have been placed on paid administrative leave.
Lt. Jerry Brewer, a spokesperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed the personnel move when reached for comment Friday afternoon and said it is standard policy as the SBI conducts its investigation into the shooting.
In a prior news release, the sheriff’s office said it received information that Kyle Horton, who was wanted in Charlotte and Myrtle Beach, S.C. on kidnapping, carjacking, and armed robbery charges, was possibly headed to the Wilmington area.
Deputies observed Horton pull into the Briarcliff Villas Apartments just before 9 p.m. Tuesday and attempted to capture him.
Officials say Horton drew a gun on the officers who shot and killed him during the confrontation.
No deputies were injured in the shooting.
Police sources in Charlotte told NBC-affiliate WCNC that Horton was linked to a kidnapping case at a Charlotte shopping center last week. The victim told police the suspect kidnapped her in her own SUV and drove her to South Carolina, where he eventually released her at a gas station in York County.
Myrtle Beach Police Department Spokesperson Cpl. Thomas Vest confirms Horton was a person of interest in an armed robbery reported at Broadway at the Beach Tuesday night.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.