Brigade Boys and Girls Club gets Jedi Training

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Sith leaders have a new threat to worry about!
Dozens of kids at the Brigade Boys and Girls Club learned how to be a Jedi Friday.
Darth Vader himself taught the children how to use the force, and wield a light saber. Kylo Ren and Princess Leia were also there to help.
It was all a surprise put on by U.S Cellular.
“It’s very special. We come here quite a few times throughout the year and you get a chance to get familiar with the kids. Just knowing how excited they are when you get here, so to be able to get a little something back it feels really good,” said Steven Westbrook from U.S cellular.
Some of the older kids got to see the new movie, Star Wars Rise of Skywalker for free.
“I love coming here. The opportunities they gave us earlier this year to see The Avengers early, so I’m really excited to see Star Wars. This is my second time going to the movies for free and it is the best thing over,” teenager Nijel Thomas said.
Angie Hill will Brigade Boy and Girls club says the surprise was a great way to get the kids excited for the movie.
“Anytime you have a surprise, and just guests, they love having them. And it was fun to see them interacting, being able to learn how to use the light saber and get some Jedi mind tricks going on. Just getting them pumped up for the movie, so it was exciting to see,” Hill said.
In addition to the training and free movie the kids also got headphones for Christmas all courtesy of U.S cellular.
