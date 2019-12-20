Avoid extra fees with these trash and recycling tips

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 'Tis the season for extra trash — here are some tips to avoid paying excess trash fees.
Normally the city of Wilmington charges to collect excess trash that doesn't fit in your bin, but city trash customers will not be charged for extra trash on the FIRST scheduled pick up after Christmas.
After that, you will need to buy stickers for any extra trash that doesn’t fit in your bin. A minimum of a dozen stickers can be purhcased by calling (910) 341-7875.
As a reminder, most of your holiday wrapping (no foil paper) and boxes can be recycled. Anything that doesn't fit in the blue carts can be put at the curb in a box, bin or paper bag and will be picked up at no charge.
Be sure to break down and flatten your boxes to make more room.
And finally, if you’re a city trash customer, the city will recycle your Christmas tree. Just remove all deocrations and lights fromt he tree and put it curbside on your normal service day. Make sure to keep the trees away from any storm drains and don’t block access to any mailboxes or sidewalks.
