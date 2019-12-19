WATCH: Dash camera captures deer jumping over moving vehicle on Tennessee road

Dash camera captures deer jumping over moving vehicle in Tennessee (close up looped)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 19, 2019 at 10:24 AM EST - Updated December 19 at 4:16 PM

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Talk about a close call!

Dash camera video captured a deer leaping over a moving car on a Tennessee road this week.

Cory Whipple shared the video with WMC Action News 5.

He says it happened on southbound Houston Levee near I-240 in Collierville, Tennessee.

Dash camera video captures deer jumping over moving vehicle in Tennessee

The video shows the car swerving as the deer clears the top. The whole thing was over in a matter of seconds.

“Thankfully, it’s the most exciting thing I’ve been able to capture,” said Whipple.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.