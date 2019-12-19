New Hanover County officials warn of rush to pay tax bills as 2020 nears

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the new year nears, New Hanover County officials are warning residents of the typical year-end surge of citizens coming in to pay their tax bills.
While tax bills are officially due Sept. 1, the deadline to pay your tax bill on-time is Jan. 6, 2020. Payments after that will begin accruing interest.
“The county sets its budget in June of each year, we send out our property tax bills the following August. The county has obligations that they set forth in that budget that they have to pay continuously throughout the year, so the sooner that we can get these funds into the county the better the position the county is in to operate from a fiscal standpoint,” said tax administrator Allison Snell.
If you can not pay your tax bill in full by the deadline, the county’s tax office offers payment options.
Citizens can call (910) 798-7300 or stop by the office at 30 Government Center Drive to set up a payment plan no later than Jan. 10.
With the anticipated rush, county officials say citizens should take advantage of the multiple ways to pay to avoid long lines at the tax office.
In addition to coming to the tax office, payments can be:
- Mailed, and will posted with the date that is reflected on the postmark from the post office. You can mail it to: PO Box 18000, Wilmington, NC 28406 OR 230 Government Center Drive, Suite 190, Wilmington, NC 28403.
- Brought to one of three tax drop boxes at the Government Center (230 Government Center Drive). They are located at the west entrance and the south entrance of the building (both are outside, before coming in the doors), and one is inside the building in front of the tax office. All of the drop boxes are collected at 5 p.m. each workday and first thing Monday morning.
- Made via credit or debit card by going online to www.officialpayments.com or by calling 1-800-2-PAYTAX (the jurisdiction code is 4345). Note: credit and debit cards are not accepted in the Tax Office at this time, so anyone wanting to pay with a card will need to go online or call. There is a small service fee, and the taxpayer will need the bill year, bill type and bill number to ensure the payment is credited properly.
County offices, including the tax office, will be closed on Jan. 1.
