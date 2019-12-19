Majority of people in NC report getting a flu shot, study says

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Just over half (51 percent) of North Carolina residents say they had a flu shot in the last year, a poll from High Point University shows.
About a third of the respondents reported they did not plan on getting a shot, while 23 percent said they planned on getting vaccinated, but had not done so yet.
Two thirds of parents answered they will have their kids vaccinated against the flu, while 36 percent said they will not.
“Getting a flu shot is the easiest and best way to prevent flu and its complications in you and your loved ones,” says Dr. Jordan Smith, assistant professor of clinical sciences at the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy. “It is also the best way for you to help those with weakened immune systems, such as people with cancer or other long-term illnesses. Cases of flu are increasing as we go forward into the season, but it’s not too late to get vaccinated.”
Six people have died from the flu in North Carolina since the season began, according to the NCDHHS. According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services’ weekly flu report, the latest lab-confirmed flu death was reported last week.
Flu infections are most common from late fall to early spring and doctors traditionally see a spike in cases in January and February. Contact your doctor or visit vaccinefinder.org to find the nearest location to get a flu vaccination.
