Majority of people in NC report getting a flu shot, study says

“Getting a flu shot is the easiest and best way to prevent flu and its complications in you and your loved ones,” says Dr. Jordan Smith, assistant professor of clinical sciences at the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy. “It is also the best way for you to help those with weakened immune systems, such as people with cancer or other long-term illnesses. Cases of flu are increasing as we go forward into the season, but it’s not too late to get vaccinated.”