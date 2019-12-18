Wilmington couple wins big in Lucky for Life drawing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington couple won nearly $400,000 in the N.C. Education Lottery’s Lucky for Life drawing on Dec. 9.
Wilbur and Katie Griffin’s ticket matched the five white balls to win the prize, beating odds of one in 1.8 million.
The couple had the option of receiving $25,000 a year for life or taking a lump sum of $390,000.
The Griffins chose to split the lump sum. After federal and state tax withholdings, each received $137,963.
“It’s a little overwhelming right now said but we’ve got plans to invest in our home and our children’s education," said Katie Griffin.
