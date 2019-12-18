Some fans believe Charlotte’s MLS team could bring home championship within first year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Despite how you feel about the Carolina Panthers, all of that has been put on pause to focus on the newest team in town. It’s clear, because of his huge investment, the man of the hour in Charlotte is Panthers owner David Tepper.
The soccer team has no official name, no logo or players, but the fans are itching to fill seats on game day. Some fans even already have championship aspirations.
“We are ready. The whole city of Charlotte is ready. Fort Mill, Rock Hill, Gastonia, everybody is ready for this,” said Hector Cortes, a soccer fan.
After a day of constant questions from reporters at Tuesday morning’s MLS announcement, even Mayor Vi Lyles showed up to get in on the celebration.
“Give me a C. Give me a L. Give me a T," Lyles said to engage a crowd at Brewers at 4001 Yancey.
Whatever will come from the new franchise is already being compared to the Atlanta United and David Tepper says he's not having it.
“Screw that city,” Tepper told that same crowd.
All of this is just an early Christmas gift for true soccer fans who’ve been pushing for the league to pick Charlotte for years.
“This has been five years in the making for a lot of us so yeah Christmas has come early. I’m not sure it’s really set in yet,” said one soccer fan.
“So glad to be here, thank you Mr. Tepper,” another fan said.
MLS Commissioner Don Garber says the hardest part will start after the celebration and that’s to build an entire franchise from the ground up.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.