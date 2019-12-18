S. Alabama looks to extend streak vs App State

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Josh Ajayi is averaging 16 points and 7.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Jaguars. Chad Lott is also a key contributor, accounting for 14 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The Mountaineers have been led by Justin Forrest, who is averaging 15.6 points and 4.4 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Forrest has connected on 27.1 percent of the 59 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 17 over his last three games. He's also made 69 percent of his foul shots this season.