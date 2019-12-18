Over 900 bikes donated for Weller’s Wheels

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hundreds of children will wake Christmas morning to brand new bikes, thanks to generous donations to WECT’s Weller’s Wheels drive.
As of Monday evening, over 900 bikes had been counted and there are still some that need to be picked up at drop off locations.
100 of those bikes came from one donor, Xi Online. The company’s owners spent over $10,000 on bikes.
“I love this time of year and giving back,”said Jennifer Cranford, owner of XI Online. "The thought of a child’s expression on their face when they see their new bike Christmas morning and also the parents as they watch them is what makes it so special for me. I’m grateful to be a small part of Weller’s Wheels each year. It is truly our whole community coming together to help make Christmas morning brighter for many families.
Parents and guardians of about 2600 children applied for bikes this year. Major Mark Craddock of the Salvation Army says with the bikes donated to Weller’s Wheels along with those that come in from other bike drives, he feels confident most, if not all, the children on the list will receive bikes Christmas morning.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.