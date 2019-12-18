‘It has been a pleasure,’ Russell Crowe leaves Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Russell Crowe was on his way out of town Tuesday, according to a video he posted to his Twitter account.
The Australian star has been in the Port City the last few weeks shooting psychological thriller, The Georgetown Project.
In the film, Crowe plays a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a horror film. He’s joined by costars Sam Worthington of Avatar and David Hyde Pierce of Frasier.
“I’ve had a really good time in Wilmington. The sunsets across this river are absolutely beautiful,” Crowe said in the video.
Earlier his stay, he tweeted a picture of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge during a gorgeous sunset.
The star seems to also have enjoyed his stay at the Dudley Mansion.
“I’ve been lucky enough to have this little cabin by the river to rest up in. You know, just a little cabin by the river,” Crowe said jokingly as he panned to reveal the large, white mansion behind him.
Filming for The Georgetown Project began in November and is expected to wrap by Christmas.
The movie’s release date has not been announced yet.
