First Alert Forecast: sunshine with a sharp drop in temperatures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Wednesday! The highly-advertised cool down is here, and if you think this morning’s temperatures are chilly, just wait until you see what’s coming in the days ahead... Brrr!
Looking for a silver lining? Plentiful sunshine will fill the remainder of the work week, making any travel or last-minute shopping plans, easier on you. Expect highs to hover in the upper 40s and lower 50s during that time. Morning lows will dip into the lower 30s and upper 20s. Coats? Yes.
Clouds and Rain chances will begin to pick up this weekend, as temperatures return closer to their seasonal averages, but don’t expect a complete washout. A seven-day forecast for the Wilmington Metro is below. If you’re traveling, be sure to set your location to “follow me” to see a forecast custom-tailored to your area; a real helpful tool as you travel for the holiday season.
