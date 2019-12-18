FEMA announces reimbursements for Holden Beach, Wilmington

DURHAM, N.C. (WECT) - FEMA and the State of North Carolina announced the reimbursement of millions of dollars Wednesday for Holden Beach and Wilmington.
According to a news release, more than $15.8 million will go toward reimbursing expenses spent to restore storm-related beach damage. Those funds include the reimbursement of beach sand in Holden Beach.
“Holden Beach will replenish with more than 722,000 cubic yards of sand and more than 2,500 square yards of plants damaged during Hurricane Florence,” FEMA said in the relase. “The sand equals more than seven times the amount of concrete in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.”
Earlier this month, Holden Beach was approved for a reimbursement of $8.5 million for Tropical-Storm Michael-related beach damage.
FEMA and state officials also approved an additional $3 million to reimburse the City of Wilmington for debris removal following Hurricane Florence.
This latest amount brings the total to more than $20.5 million to reimburse the city’s debris removal expenses.
“More than 1.3 million cubic yards of hurricane-related vegetation — enough to fill more than 6,700 train boxcars — was collected in Wilmington," FEMA stated in a news release. "Funds for this project cover work completed from Sept. 20, 2018, through Feb. 23, 2019.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.