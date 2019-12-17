5-year-old shot while inside NC home

BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC (WITN) - A child was shot in one Eastern Carolina county and her mother wants to find out how it happened.
It occurred Sunday afternoon at a home on Highway 33 east of Chocowinity. The mother says the gunfire came from outside the home.
Krista Moore says her 5-year-old daughter, Tiana, was at her grandparents’ home when she was shot in the hip area. The child is now at Vidant Medical Center.
Moore says there were three other children playing outside the home while her 11-month-old was also inside.
The youngster told her mom that as she was going for chips she heard two loud noises. The girl fell to the floor after being shot and then was able to run to her grandfather.
At first, they believed hunters may have accidentally fired into the home, but North Carolina Wildlife Resources says they are not investigating it as a hunting accident.
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting and initially refused to release any information on what happened. Deputies finally released a statement just before 5:00 p.m. saying a 5-year-old was shot and that their investigation is ongoing.
Moore says her daughter is awake and there are no plans right now to operate on her to remove the bullet fragments.
