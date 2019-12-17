Whiteville announces water, sewer outages scheduled for Dec. 30

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The city of Whiteville announced that crews will conduct repairs to a water main line at the end of the year.
Due to the repairs, water services will be interrupted at 9 p.m. Dec. 30 and should be restored by 7 a.m. Dec. 31.
The impacted area is from West Columbus to West Lewis Street, and South Martin Luther King Avenue to South Lee Street.
Lane closures are expected on JK Powell Boulevard (U.S. 701) at the Phillips Street intersection.
If you have questions, contact the public works department at 910-642-3422.
