Some Pender County businesses, homeowners will see fire insurance rate decrease, department says

Maple Hill, N.C. (WECT) - The Maple Hill Volunteer Fire Department now has a new, reduced fire insurance rating.
The department has worked more than three years to get the rating down from a 9E classification to a class 5/9E.
The rating qualifies homeowners to be eligible to receive lower insurance premium rates. For the Maple Hill VFD, it took some help from neighboring agencies in Pender County to get the rate reduction.
“It was a combination between our department, Nine Mile, Pin Hook, Haws Run and Burgaw. We did water shuttles, we did training together. We do these things to increase the amount of water we can bring to a fire and of course, the engines and the fire trucks and the manpower,” Harold Motley said, fire chief of the Maple Hill volunteer fire department.
While this is good news for the fire department, it also helps out folks living close by. Starting on March 1, 2020, businesses and homeowners within five miles of the fire department will see lower fire insurance rates.
“This will substantially reduce insurance rates for homeowners and commercial businesses in the district. Anywhere from $150 to possibly $250 a year based upon the insurance company,” Lee Kennedy, a rating inspector for the North Carolina State Fire Marshal said.
Kennedy says folks need to contact their local insurance companies to let them know of the change so they can get the reduced fire insurance rates starting in March.
