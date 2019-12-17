Skeletal remains found by group planting tree in ‘middle of nowhere,’ Upstate sheriff says

JONESVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Skeletal remains found Monday in Union County have prompted an investigation by the Sheriff's Office and the Coroner's Office, according to officials.
According to NBC affiliate WYFF, Sheriff David Taylor said the remains were found about 2 p.m. deep in the woods more than two miles off of Jeffries Farm Road. That’s betweek Pacolet and Jonesville, north of Union.
Taylor said the remains were found "in the middle of nowhere" by a group with American Forest Management, of Chester, that was planting pine trees in the area.
Taylor said deputies were expected to be processing the scene until at least midnight, if not later.
DNA testing and an autopsy will be performed, according to Union County Coroner William Holcombe.
