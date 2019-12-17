SC St. goes up against USC Upstate

FAB FRESHMEN: South Carolina Upstate's Everette Hammond, Bryson Mozone and Tommy Bruner have combined to account for 52 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 67 percent of all Spartans points over the last five games.EFFICIENT EVERETTE: Hammond has connected on 24.3 percent of the 37 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 18 over his last five games. He's also made 78.6 percent of his foul shots this season.