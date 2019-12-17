Organization reaches out to families in FEMA trailers this holiday

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Hurricane Florence hit the coast of North Carolina hard in 2018, destroying homes and displacing families. Now, more than a year later, there are still about 400 familieas across the state who are still living in FEMA trailers.
Lutheran Services Carolinas Disaster Response team is working to make sure these people aren't forgotten this holiday season. The group is traveling across the state to spread some holiday cheer to these families.
According to Lutheran Services Carolinas Director Paul Dunn, church members across the country have donated money and gift cards.
Columbus County residents Norman and Jenna Roberts lost everything during Florence. They will be spending their second Christmas in a FEMA trailer, but it's not just the two of them. Norman's 85-year-old mother and brother also lives with them.
"Keep the faith, things do get better. It's out there, you've got to get out there and do your research. It's a lot of paperwork, lot of phonecalls. But the funds and the help is out there and its' still out there," they said.
Lutheran Services Carolinas will be in New Hanvover and Pender counties Wednesday to pass out gift cards to those still living in FEMA campers there.
