Operation Warmth: Firefighters provide warmth for children with coat donations

“There’s always a need, they always need stuff like this. And this is a good time to do it right before Christmas," explained Brent Stophel, Vice President for New Hanover County Professional Firefighter’s Association Local 4576. "These kids get out on Friday for their winter break and they’re going to be gone for a couple weeks. So we wanted to do it now that way they could have it over the winter break in case, you know, we are in southeastern North Carolina, so it’s hot and cold, hot and cold, hot and cold. But this way at least if it does get cold they have a coat to stay warm with.”