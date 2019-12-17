Operation Warmth: Firefighters provide warmth for children with coat donations

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Firefighters protect us from the heat of fires, but they are also working to help keep children warm this winter.
The New Hanover County Professional Firefighter's Association donated 120 new coats to Anderson Elementary Tuesday.
This is the fourth year the group has collected coats for kids. So far, 500 coats have been delivered to children across the county.
“There’s always a need, they always need stuff like this. And this is a good time to do it right before Christmas," explained Brent Stophel, Vice President for New Hanover County Professional Firefighter’s Association Local 4576. "These kids get out on Friday for their winter break and they’re going to be gone for a couple weeks. So we wanted to do it now that way they could have it over the winter break in case, you know, we are in southeastern North Carolina, so it’s hot and cold, hot and cold, hot and cold. But this way at least if it does get cold they have a coat to stay warm with.”
With the temperatures dropping, the organization is working with the school to get the coats out as quickly as possible.
"A couple of weeks ago when the temps were freezing we did notice that we had several children come in with thin jackets on, some of them even had on shorts as cold as it was," said Principal Krista Holland. "So we do know the needs are here, we're just going to work as hard as we can to make the connections very quickly to get the coats out to the children."
The school is connecting with families on social media to let them know the coats are available.
