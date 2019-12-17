Missing N.C. teen may be in Myrtle Beach, deputies say

Natilie Moore (Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff | December 17, 2019 at 4:39 PM EST - Updated December 17 at 5:18 PM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to track down a teenage girl who was reported missing Monday night.

Natilie Moore, 16, was last seen at a home on High Point Avenue in Calabash around 10:30 p.m.

Authorities say Moore may be in the Myrtle Beach, S.C. area.

She’s 5′4″ tall and weighs 130 pounds with a shaved line on her right eyebrow.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Thompson at 910-713-6021 or call 911.

