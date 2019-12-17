Man arrested after crashing into pole while trying to flee from law enforcement

Man arrested after crashing into pole while trying to flee from law enforcement
Lt. Brewer said the driver, Christopher Deshawn Williams, fled from the scene on foot but was quickly apprehended after a perimeter was set up. (Source: Gray Television)
By WECT Staff | December 17, 2019 at 9:38 AM EST - Updated December 17 at 9:38 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who crashed into a power pole while eluding law enforcement was arrested early Tuesday morning.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle on Kings Drive at approximately 4:30 a.m.

The driver then led law enforcement on a pursuit down N. College Road before turning onto Shipyard Blvd. The suspect then turned on Carolina Beach Road when he crashed into a power pole in the 2500 block.

Lt. Brewer said the driver, Christopher Deshawn Williams, fled from the scene on foot but was quickly apprehended after a perimeter was set up.

Williams, 31, has been charged with speeding to elude arrest with aggravating factors. Brewer said additional charges could be coming.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.