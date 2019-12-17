Man arrested after crashing into pole while trying to flee from law enforcement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who crashed into a power pole while eluding law enforcement was arrested early Tuesday morning.
According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle on Kings Drive at approximately 4:30 a.m.
The driver then led law enforcement on a pursuit down N. College Road before turning onto Shipyard Blvd. The suspect then turned on Carolina Beach Road when he crashed into a power pole in the 2500 block.
Lt. Brewer said the driver, Christopher Deshawn Williams, fled from the scene on foot but was quickly apprehended after a perimeter was set up.
Williams, 31, has been charged with speeding to elude arrest with aggravating factors. Brewer said additional charges could be coming.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.