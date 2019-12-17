Gardner-Webb faces Bob Jones University

STEPPING UP: Jose Perez has averaged 13.1 points and 7.1 rebounds this year for Gardner-Webb. Eric Jamison Jr. has paired with Perez with 14.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JOSE: Perez has connected on 20.8 percent of the 53 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 21 over his last three games. He's also converted 73.8 percent of his free throws this season.