First Alert Forecast: sharp cold front to slice in soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! A sharp cold front is the lead actor in your short-term forecast: it will approach Tuesday, pass through Tuesday night, and depart by Wednesday and Wednesday night...
Tuesday: Expect variable clouds and there is a risk of a shower or locally gusty storm - especially but not exclusively in the afternoon. Balmy southwest breezes may possibly gust more than 20 mph and will almost certainly propel temperatures to the unseasonable lower and middle 70s.
Tuesday night: Expect variable clouds and there is a continued risk of a shower or locally gusty storm - especially but not exclusively in the evening. Chilly northwest winds will gradually beat temperatures down toward lows in the more seasonable upper 30s and lower 40s.
Wednesday and Wednesday night: Expect dry weather in this period but, despite Wednesday sun, temperatures are only likely to crest in the upper 40s and lower 50s and clear skies should sponsor a plunge to freezing-cold readings in the upper 20s and lower 30s Wednesday night.
In the longer-range, cold carries on for Thursday and Friday and modest rain chances develop for the weekend. Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here remember to tap your WECT Weather App for a location-specific ten-day forecast through Christmas!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.