First Alert Forecast: gusty storms this evening, followed by sharp cool-down

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday to you! I hope you have enjoyed the start to your week so far!
The chance for showers and a few isolated, gusty storms continues through the evening hours as a strong cold front crosses the Carolinas. The National Weather Service has us under a Marginal Risk for severe weather, which is a low chance, however you should still keep an eye on your WECT First Alert Weather App for any updates. Your WECT Weather Team has you covered!
Following this cold front, plentiful sunshine will fill the remainder of the week. Despite all the sunshine, it’s going to be a COLD one! Morning lows will dip into the lower 30s and upper 20s.. BRR! Bundle the kids up at the bus stop! Afternoon highs will get into low 50s Wednesday, and upper 40s for Thursday.
Rain changes pick back up this weekend, and you can check out more details, specifically for your backyard, or on the go, on your First Alert Weather app. Also, you can check out your holiday forecast on the 10 day planning forecast! Here’s a look at the next 7 days for Wilmington:
