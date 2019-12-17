Draft options finalized for Brunswick County redistricting

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Parents got their final lesson on four draft options for redistricting in the northern part of Brunswick County.
Parents were introduced to a new draft option last week as a public survey closed. The school board and consulting group took the concerns and suggestions of parents into consideration when they created the new map.
In Monday’s meeting, a few topics of concern were bus routes and the possibility of having to move kids to schools that might be farther away than the one students attend now.
“It can impact their academic performance in a negative way, particularly in the morning,” said parent Randy Barrington. “Having to be at the school bus very early then having a long drive to school. It can interfere with them being able to get adequate rest, in the afternoon being able to interfere with getting homework complete and then there’s a school safety bus issue too.”
Barrington, like many parents, has done his due diligence of research and feels like the best solution for everybody lies somewhere in between the lines of the maps. That could very well be the case because once the board officially chooses a map in January, they will also have the power to make some tweaks as they see fit.
Tuesday, December 17, the map options will be presented to the Brunswick County School Board. There will be an extended public comment period at the January 7, 2020 Board of Education Meeting for community feedback and then the following week on January 14, 2020, a special meeting will be called for board members to select new lines at affected schools in phase 1 of the redistricting process.
You can find the maps and information from the public survey here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.