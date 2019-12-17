COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs $14,000 to take students to arts festival in Scotland

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a big ask. In fact, it’s the largest Donors Choose project featured on WECT’s Community Classroom. It’s a big deal, though, and one teacher is hoping you’ll appreciate the significance and help.
Julia Heckathorn, the theatre and dance teacher at Whiteville High School wants to take her students to Scotland. They’ve been selected to perform at the world’s largest arts festival in Edinburgh.
Heckathorn’s students have the opportunity of a lifetime—to perform at the Festival Fringe in the capital of Scotland. They just need money to get there-- $14,185, to be exact.
“This performance opportunity includes airfare, transportation, housing at the University of Edinburgh and high school and college credit,” Heckathorn says. “Every month we are required to send deposits and the amount requested on Donors Choose is for one month worth of deposits for 12 students."
The festival will take place August 1-14. Heckathorn says they have to make monthly deposits until May in order to go. The total cost is $6,024 per student.
The students are scheduled to perform four times on the international stage.
“Accomplishing this international production will not only give our students valuable skills as performers, technicians, and marketers, but it will help develop a deeper understanding of the arts and the vital role the arts play in education and in our world,” Heckathorn says on the Donors Choose website.
This won’t be the teacher’s first trip to Festival Fringe. Heckathorn performed there when she was 17 years old. She says it will be 20 years since she was there when she takes her students.
If you would like to help make this chance of a lifetime a reality for Ms. Heckathorn’s students, click here to make a donation.
